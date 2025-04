The state Natural Resources Commission, at its meeting in Lansing on April 10, approved the dates and framework for the 2025-26 Michigan waterfowl regulations.

A shortened early teal season and an increased pintail daily bag limit are the two major changes for the upcoming fall waterfowl season. Since waterfowl are migratory, they essentially are managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which sets framework for the states to work within.

