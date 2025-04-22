Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025
Michigan conservation officers succeed in two search-and-rescue efforts

Lansing — Conservation officers with the Michigan DNR serve their communities in many ways, including search-and-rescue efforts in the woods and on the water. Two recent examples occurred in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Hypothermic campers

Two campers contacted the DNR Report All Poaching Hotline requesting rescue assistance after becoming stranded recently in Dead Stream Swamp, a wetland consisting of more than 11,000 acres located between Cadillac and Houghton Lake in Missaukee and Roscommon counties.

The campers, whose names are not being released, were dropped off at the Dead Stream Swamp by a friend with the intent to camp for four days.

Rain developed during the evening hours and later turned to snow, soaking the campers and their gear. The temperature dropped to around 20 degrees, which froze one of the men’s inhalers.

The campers contacted the RAP Hotline.

Dispatchers contacted local conservation officers, Sgt. Brian Olsen and CO Ben McAteer, who responded.

It took officers about an hour to hike a mile into the swamp, where they found the campers soaking wet in a makeshift shelter. The officers made a fire to help warm them.

COs Matt Zultak and CO James Garrett also arrived on scene to assist. The group met EMS on Higgins Lake Road. EMS evaluated and released.

Caro man, dogs fall into Au Sable River

A 59-year-old man was expected to be released from the hospital after his boat capsized recently along the Au Sable River in Alcona County.

Accompanied by his two dogs, the man, whose name is not being released, was fishing on a 10-foot boat when he fell into the river while trying to disembark. The water was only 39 degrees, and air temperature was freezing at 32 degrees.

Using his watch, the man texted 911 that he’d fallen into the river and was having difficulty breathing.

Jeff Panich and Casey Pullum rescued the man and both dogs and got them medical attention.

