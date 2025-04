As I write this, it’s the 30th of December. My next year’s calendar tells me Opening Day of the Wisconsin general fishing season is Saturday, May 3.

Do I look forward to it? Of course. That doesn’t mean I’ll actually fish on that day. Opening Day, for me, is a lot more personal than a square on the calendar. When I was younger and more foolish, I treated opening day almost the way a good Catholic boy treats a Holy Day of Obligation. That mostly brought me misery.

