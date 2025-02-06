Gretchen Steele: Southern Illinois offers plenty of winter spectacle

Southern Illinois is an outdoor lover’s paradise, no matter the time of year – even in winter. When the temperatures drop and the crowds thin, the region transforms into a peaceful wonderland with frosty landscapes and serene views.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here