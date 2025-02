Effective this year, New York residents who operate a motorized boat in New York State are required to take a safe boating course and earn a safe boating certificate. This applies to anyone who operates any motorized watercraft, including small boats and canoes powered by electric trolling motors.

This requirement is the result of Brianna’s Law, passed in 2019 in the name of an 11-year-old girl killed in a boating accident in 2005.

