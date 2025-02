After two rough ice seasons, we’re finally experiencing a “normal” winter in the Midwest. The ice is in great shape, and we’re not dealing with an overabundance of snow. And, the fish are biting!

My tip today isn’t to help you catch more fish; it’s to help you catch different fish. As the days get longer and spring draws near, we’re about to see some of the best fishing of the season – not just for perch and panfish, but for the lesser-chased species.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here