Minnesota’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

FEB. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Wood City Deer Camp will be held at the Buffalo House. Doors at 4:30. Call Buck Nordlof at 218-434-0399 for more info.

FEB. 8: Crow River Cutters NWTF 31st Annual Banquet will be held at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, Hutchinson Doors open at 4:30. Call Michael Allen Loefor more info at 320-583-1375

FEB. 8: Sibley County Pheasants Forever Banquet will be held at the Arlington Community Center Doors open at 4. Call Andrea Harbarth at 507-380-9909 for more info.

FEB. 8: The 26th Annual Winona Root River Chapter 242 Pheasants Forever Banquet will be held at the Witoka Tavern. Doors open at 5 pm. Call Brian Dulas at 507-429-7813 for more info.

FEB. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Central Minnesota Chapter Banquet at the Eagles Club in St. Cloud. Call Brian Kasper at 320-248-9990 for more info.

FEB. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Western Minnesota Deer Camp will be held at the Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort. Event begins at 5:30. Call Chris Petersen at 507-450-6256 for more info.

FEB. 15: Valentines Dance and Raffle Drawing is holding their banquet at the Kensington Bar and Ballroom in Kensington Doors open at 5:30. Call Dale Swanson at 320-766-3287 for more info.

FEB. 15: River Valley Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Big Game Banquet will be held at Johnson Hall 400 w Union St. St Peter. Doors at 4:30. Call Bob Halquist at 507-469-2005 for more info.

FEB. 19: Shakopee Trap Club will have its banquet at The Savage Tap – Bingo at 6, sales start at 5. Call Ryan Sather at 952-943-0034 for more info.

FEB. 22: The Wadena Chapter of Pheasants Forever is having their 17th annual banquet at the Wadena VFW. Call Bob at 218-639-9867 for more info.

FEB. 22: Crow River Chapter Event Fundraiser will be held at the Spicer American Legion-Doors open at 4:30 PM. Call Shawn Terning at 320-262-1588 for more info.

FEB. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Southwest Minnesota Deer Camp is holding it’s banquet at the Worthington Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5:30. Call Chris at 507-450-6256 for more info.

FEB. 22: Twin Cities Muskies, Inc. Sportsman’s Banquet will be held at the Minnesota Valley Country Clubform 5-9 pm. Call Denise Olson at 612-804-4687 for more info.

FEB. 22: Douglas County Pheasants Forever Banquet will be held at the Carlos Creek Winery. Doors open at 4:30. Call Dean Krebs at 763-360-6777 for more info. Visit here for ticket information.

FEB. 22: Martin Co Conservation Club 13th Annual Banquet at the Martin Co Conservation Club. Doors open at 5. Call Justin Sommer at 507-236-8086 for more info.

FEB. 22: The 40th Annual Chisago County Chapter of Pheasants Forever Banquet will be held at the Lent Town Hall in Stacy . Doros open at 4 pm. Call Tim Kane at 651-341-7386 for more info.

FEB. 22: Prairie Lakes Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet will be held at the Willmar Conference Center. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Call Doug Wensling at 320-212-2106 for more info.

FEB. 27: Scott County Pheasants Forever Banquet will be held at the Ridges Golf Course, Jordan. Call Dave Eischens 6at 12-834-5800 for more info.

FEB. 27: The 38th Annual Scott County Pheasants Forever banquet will be held at Ridges at Sand Creek. Doors open at 5. CallDave at 612-834-5800 for more info.

FEB. 27: 30th Annual NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet at Tinnucci’s Restaurant in Newport. Doors open at 5. Call Mark Cahaw at 612-499-8172 for more info.

MARCH 1: Meeker County Pheasants Forever Banquet at the Eagles Club in Litchfield. Doors open at 5:30, dinner at 7. Call Matt Foley at 701-527-4106 for more info.

MARCH 1: The 43rd Annual Pope County Pheasant Resoration banquet will be held at Minnewaska House in Glenwood.

MARCH 1: PF’s East Central Spurs 24th Annual Banquet will be held at Tobies Banquet Hall. Doros open at 4. Call Carrie Hofstad at 320-333-3067 for more info.

MARCH 1: Pope County Pheasant Restoration Annual Fundraising Banquet will be held at the Minnewaska House Brewing Co + Grill. Doors open at 5. Call Bob Tirevold at 320-333-1267 for more info.

MARCH 1: MDHA-Bemidji Chapter Annual Fundraiser at the Bemidji Eagles Club. Call Keith Halverson at 218-556-8382 for more info.

MARCH 1: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota Northeast Deer Camp will be holding their banquet at the Elks Lodge in Virginia. Doors open at 5. Call Buck Nordlof at 218-434-0399 for more info.

MARCH 1: 43rd Annual Pope County Pheasant Restoration Fundraiser Banquet will be held at 5 pm @Minnewaska House Brewing Co + Grill in Glenwood. Call Bob Tirevold at 320-333-1267 for mroe info.

MARCH 7: NWTF Dakota Strutters is holding their annual banquet at the Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake. Doors open at 5:30 Call Tamara Barum at 612-282-5100 for more info.

MARCH 8: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota South Central Deer Camp will have thier banquet at the Country Inn & Suites Makato Hotel. Doors open at 5:30. Call Chris Petersen at 507-450-6256 for more info.

MARCH 8: Tri-County Pheasants Forever 40th Anniversary Banquet will be held at the Rochester International Event Center. Doors open at 5. Call Jon Leighton at 507-951-4887 for more info.

MARCH 8: Annual Banquet of Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Alliance will be held at the Glencoe City Center. Doors open at 3:30. Call Adam Dammann at (320) 237-2354 and/or (763) 354-8095 for more info.

MARCH 15: Rum River Pheasants Forever Banquet will be held at Jack and Jim’s Duelm. Doors open at 5. Call Bernie Peterson at 320-761-3651 for more info.

MARCH 15: MDHA – MN River Valley Chapter 4:00 at The Park Ballroom. Call Deb Tribby at 612-723-6057 for more info.

MARCH 15: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota Lakes Deer Camp banquet will be held at the Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria. Call Steve Jorud at 320-491-7596 for more info.

MARCH 22: 34th Brown County Pheasants Forever Family Fun Night & Banquet will be held at the Sleepy Eye Event Center Doors open at 4. Call Tim Kraskey at 612-298-0909 for more info.

MARCH 22: Delta Waterfowl Marsh Madness Chapter will hold its banquet at the St. Albert Parish Center n Albertville. Doors at 5. Call Lance Krupke at 612-760-6357 for more info.

MARCH 22: Whitetails Unlimited Bemidji Area Chapter Banquet will be held at the Eagles Club at 5:00 p.m. Call Aaron Humeniuk at 218-766-6982 for more info.

MARCH 29: Whitetails Unlimited Bluff Country Deer Camp banquet at the Rochester International Event Center. Doors open at 5:30. Call Chris Petersen at 507-450-6256 for more info.

MARCH 29: Minnesota Deer Hunters 42nd Annual Banquet will be held at Bigwood Event Center in Fergus Falls. Doors open at 5. Call Mark Stortroen at 218-731-6315 for details.

MARCH 29: Whitetails Unlimited Lake of the Woods Chapter Banquet will be held at the Moose Lodge. Doors open at 5 pm. Call Scott Fritsinger at 218-395-0408 for more info.

APRIL 5: 42nd Annual Kandiyohi County Pheasants Forever Chapter Banquet at Willmar Conference Center Doors open at 5:15. Call Kevin L Ochsendorf at 320-212-2412 for more info.

APRIL 5: Whitetails Unlimited North Woods Chapter Banquet will be held at AAD Shrine at 5 p.m. Call Matt Erjavec at 218-464-8908 for more info.

APRIL 5: MDHA Rum River chapter is having their fundraiser at the Courtyards of Andover Event Center. Call Rick Strange at 612-720-4886 for more info.

APRIL 15; Annual Lake Superior Steelhead Association Spring Banquet will be held at Clyde Iron Event Center. Doors open at 5. Call Kevin J Bovee at 218-269-7427 for details.

APRIL 26: Whitetails Unlimited Finland Cabin Fever Banquet will be held at the Clair Nelson Community Center in Finland. Doors open at 4:30. Call Dick Krech Jr. at 218-226-8177 for more info.

MAY 31: Ruck Life Duluth is holding a banquet at Mont du Lac Resort. Call Frances Wittenberg at 218-460-2323 for more info.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar 9850 51st Ave N Suite 130 Plymouth, MN 55442 fax: 763-546-5913

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

DNR Firearm Safety Field Day DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor will be held Sept. 6. at 10:00 am at the Ted Schotzko’s Wildlife Habitat Acres. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR Youth Firearm Safety Field Day DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor will be held April 26 at the Redwood River Sportsman Club in Marshall. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3251 for more info.

DNR Snowmobile Safety class DNR Volunteer Safety at the Lafayette Community Center on Feb. 22 at 10 am. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR Turkey Clinic DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor 10:00am Mankato Motorsports April 12. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR ATV Safety Hands-On class/Riding Course DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor 10:00am July 12 at Mankato Motorsports. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR ATV Safety Hands-On class/Riding Course DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor will be held at 10:00am Tracy Area High School April 27. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR ATV Safety Hands-On class/Riding Course DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor August 3 at 10:00 am at the Lafayette Community Center. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR Turkey Clinic will be held at Mankato Motorsports April 5. Doors open at 10 am. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

Lyon Count Pheasants Forever: Contact Ronald Prorok 507-401-6227 or ron.prorok@outlook.com for info. Held 1st Wednesday of every month. 7:00 pm, Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room.

Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

OUTDOOR MEDIA

• WCCO Outdoors: Hosted by Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein. Sundays at 5 p.m. on WCCO Newstalk AM830. Special guests on hunting, fishing, conservation, adventure outdoors. Podcasted at www.audacy.com/wccoradio/podcasts



• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com.

• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound: Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.



• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.



• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Fertile Community Conservation Club: Aug. 12-13, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Fertile Nature Center, Fertile, For more information call Les Krogstad, 218-945-6213.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Minnesota Centershots Junior Rifle Club: Girls and boys ages 11-18, indoor sporter and precision air rifle practice at Anoka American Legion 6-9 p.m. Oct-May, outdoor smallbore (.22 rimfire) at Minneapolis Rifle Club May-Sept. Local, regional and national matches. For more info: minnesotacentershots.com and mrra.org

Montgomery Sportsmens Club: Trap Range Open Wed. eve 6:00 to 8:00 April thru. October .Trap & Wobble Trap. Call Scott Peterson 612 756 3947 for more info. Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Monticello Sportsmen Club: Rifle Sight-in Oct. 26-27, Nov. 2-3. Call Jordan at (763) 271-8727 or go to www.monticellosportsmenclub.com.



Plymouth Gun Club: all Year Wed. 11:00 a.m. to dark and Sat. 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 5400 Holly Lane, Plymouth. For more information go to plymouthgunclub.org

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

MEETINGS

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more information go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

The Central Minnesota Chapter MDHA: Meets the first Tuesday of each month. Contact Scott Hedlund at 320-290-1092 for more info.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – East Chapter: 4th Tuesday of the month from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Woodbury YMCA, Woodbury. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – North Chapter: 4th Thursday of the month from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Insurance Brokers of MN, Anoka. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – South Chapter: 2nd Thursday of the month from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. at Scheels, 8301 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – West Chapter: 2nd Tuesday of the month from 6-8 p.m., Cabela’s, Rogers. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., www.fishersofmentc.org for more info.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call John 763-464-8317.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildlife Carving Club: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, 5730 Grove Street, Edina, MN 55436, For More Information – Tom Flemming 612-860-9472.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

North Suburban Chapter MDHA: At Capra’s Sporting Goods, 8565 Central Ave NE, Blaine. Meeting at 6 p.m. Contact: Richard Bohnen, 612-558-4508

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com



Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March, The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at Itasca County YMCA or via Zoom. For more info call Bob Scheierl, 218-327-2399.

SHOWS

MARCH 15: The Decoy & Sportman Show at the Runestone Community Center on the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Alexandria. Runs from 9-3.

APRIL 6: Minnesota Sporting Collectibles Show @ Medina Entertainmnet Center. Doors open at 8:45 am. Call Dale Eggert at 612-272-0536 for more info.

CONTEST/TOURNEY

FEB. 8: The St. Olaf Lake Ice Fishing Contest held by the New Richland Area Sportsmen’s Club will be held from 2:00 unntil 3:30 at the St Olaf lake Public Landing. Call Lee Mendenhall at 507-475-1444 for more info.

FEB. 15: The 57th Annual Ice Fishing Contest sponsored by Lake City Sportsman’s Club. A free kids ice fishing contest (10:30-12:00), adult ice fishing contest (1:00-3:30). Call Amy Brinkman at 651-764-5754 for more info.