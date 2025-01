The number of groups now working together on wake boat issues has now reached 65 of various backgrounds across Wisconsin.

Lake and river groups are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with sporting groups and other in the Coalition to Protect Wisconsin’s Lakes to look for responsible regulation of enhanced wakes on Wisconsin’s waters. The coalition represents the largest of its kind in the state’s history.

