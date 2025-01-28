Tuesday, January 28th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, January 28th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Survey shows great numbers, size of wild brown trout on Pennsylvania’s Little Juniata River

A view of the Little Juniata in Huntingdon County, Pa. The river is a wild brown trout factory over much of its length. (Photo by Mark Nale)

The results of the summer 2024 electro-fishing survey of the lower Little Juniata River in Pennsylvania show a very healthy wild brown trout population. The details of this study were presented on Jan. 16 to the members of the Little Juniata River Association at its monthly meeting.
The Little Juniata River originates in Blair County near Altoona at the confluence of Spring Run and Kettle Creek. It flows northeasterly through the Borough of Tyrone and then cuts under I-99 and through the Bald Eagle Mountain, heading southeasterly to join with the Frankstown Branch near Petersburg in Huntingdon County. Anglers come from all over the eastern United States to fish the famous stream.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?