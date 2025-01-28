Michigan Outdoor Observations: New chairman of the Natural Resources Commission appointed

Regarding the front-page story in the January 3 edition of Michigan Outdoor News, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a new chairman of the state Natural Resources Commission.

Former U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Flint Township) got the nod earlier this month to succeed Tom Baird, who stepped down at the end of his first term as chairman of the seven-member, governor-appointed commission. The governor appoints each member of the commission and the state Senate holds advice and consent power over the NRC and can either approve or deny the governor’s appointees.

