Patrick Durkin: One of three Wisconsin bear cubs survive after sow loses cornfield den

Heavy rains and sodden fields in autumn often block farmers from harvesting cornfields before winter.
When that happens north of Hwy. 10, it’s no surprise weeks later when a combine cutting crops from the frozen fields kills or cripples denned-up black bears.
Contrary to assumption, not all bears burrow beneath stumps or underground to snore through winter. Bears can den in a culvert between fields or beneath roads, or the thick upper branches of fallen trees. Still other bears curl into subtle nest-den depressions they scrape into the interior of standing cornfields.