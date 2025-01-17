PFAS soil treatment plan raises concerns in New York with Wildlife Management Area close by

An upstate company’s proposal to use an experimental process to try to clean chemical-laden soil has prompted opposition that focuses on the potential environmental impact, including on areas that are popular with New York anglers, hunters, trappers and birdwatchers.

Clean Earth Inc., of Fort Edward, has applied for a New York State permit to treat soil contaminated with PFAS at its plant that sits a few hundred yards from the Champlain Canal and a short distance from the Washington County Grasslands Wildlife Management Area, which is seasonal home to a number of endangered or rare raptors.

