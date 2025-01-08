Wednesday, January 8th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, January 8th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Wisconsin DNR confirms first positive case of CWD in wild deer from Chippewa County

The deer was a hunter-harvested 1-year-old buck that was harvested within 10 miles of the Barron and Dunn County borders. (File photo)

Madison, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Wednesday confirmed the first positive test result for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a wild deer in Chippewa County.

The deer was a hunter-harvested 1-year-old buck that was harvested within 10 miles of the Barron and Dunn County borders.

This detection will cause the following:

  • Chippewa County will renew a 3-year baiting and feeding ban already in place.
  • Barron County will renew a 2-year baiting and feeding ban already in place.
  • Dunn County currently has a 3-year baiting and feeding ban in place for positive detections within the county, so this detection will not impact Dunn County.

MORE WHITETAIL COVERAGE FROM WISCONSIN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Dean Bortz: 2,347 miles, a blown tire, and one white-tailed buck

Kroening’s next court date in Wisconsin poaching case set for Feb. 12

Patrick Durkin: CWD, sick deer, bones all common in SW Wisconsin

The DNR and the Chippewa County Deer Advisory Council are hosting a public meeting on Feb. 6, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. At the meeting, DNR staff will provide information about CWD in Wisconsin and local testing efforts within Chippewa County.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases. The DNR began monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

State law requires that the DNR enact a three-year baiting and feeding ban in counties where CWD has been detected, as well as a two-year ban in adjoining counties within 10 miles of a CWD detection. If additional CWD cases are found during the lifetime of a baiting and feeding ban, the ban will renew for an additional two or three years.

Baiting or feeding deer encourages them to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source where infected deer can spread CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or indirectly by leaving behind infectious prions in their saliva, blood, feces and urine.

More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations is available on the DNR’s Baiting and Feeding webpage.

More general information about CWD can be found on the DNR’s CWD webpage.

MEETING DETAILS

What: Public Meeting On CWD In Wisconsin And Chippewa County Testing Efforts
When: Feb. 6, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Chippewa County Courthouse, Room 003
711 N Bridge Street
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?