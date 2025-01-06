Dr. Karen Hyun, of Madison, has accepted an invitation from Gov. Tony Evers to serve as the next secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Listen here for more details.
WI Daily Update: The DNR has a new leader
