On Wyoming County ice in Pennsylvania, try Oxbow, Stevens lakes

Sometimes, when I’m picking a place or places to ice fish, I prefer two lakes in relatively proximity rather than one giant impoundment.
In this way, if the fish aren’t responding to jigging sticks or tip-ups at one lake, I can pick up my gear and in a reasonably short time go to the other water – where hopefully the fish are cooperating. This strategy is important if I’m far from home. A good example of this approach is two Wyoming County lakes I enjoy ice fishing – Oxbow and Stevens – which are a 20-minute rural ride apart.