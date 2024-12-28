Wisconsin Wardens at Work: ‘Admin’ wardens go afield for deer season

DNR game wardens may have dreamed of becoming a field warden because they love being out in Wisconsin’s natural resources. They know protecting those resources comes before personal recreation, and that means working the nine-day gun deer season. Even when moving up within the ranks, “admin” game wardens can expect to work the gun deer season.

While times have changed and some game wardens do hunt deer with a rifle in November, nearly all wardens work during gun deer season instead of taking a large portion of the nine days to put venison in a freezer or trophies on the wall.

