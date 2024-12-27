Wingfoot Lake State Park and Ohio DNR honored by autism society for ensuring a welcoming, engaging environment

Akron, Ohio — Wingfoot Lake State Park and the Ohio DNR (ODNR) were honored by the Autism Society of Greater Akron at its annual gala recently, receiving the distinguished Inclusion Award. This recognition celebrates Wingfoot Lake State Park’s dedication to offering inclusive, accessible programming and facilities that support people with autism and their families, ensuring a welcoming, engaging environment.

Wingfoot Lake State Park Manager Mike Studeny accepted the Inclusion Award from the Autism Society of Greater Akron.

“We’re honored to receive this award from the Autism Society of Greater Akron, and we’re committed to continuing our work to make our parks welcoming to everyone,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “The dedication shown by the Wingfoot Lake team exemplifies our mission of ensuring all Ohioans can access and enjoy our natural spaces in ways that are meaningful and supportive.”

Over recent years, Wingfoot Lake State Park has developed a close relationship with the Autism Society of Greater Akron, hosting inclusive events such as “Meet and Greet with Santa,” “Meet the Easter Bunny,” and “Fishing with Friends.” These activities have given families the opportunity to connect and enjoy enriching experiences in a supportive setting.

The Autism Society of Greater Akron’s Inclusion Award represents the organization’s core value of creating a collaborative environment in which every person is fully integrated into society. This award underscores the commitment of Wingfoot Lake State Park and ODNR to creating an inclusive experience for all visitors.

In addition to autism-focused events, Wingfoot Lake State Park has introduced a variety of inclusive facilities and attractions. Collaborating with the Portage County Board of Developmental Disabilities, the park has installed a floating boardwalk, an ADA-compliant kayak launch, as well as accessible fishing piers. Recent projects funded by a $75,000 grant will add a Braille Trail and an inclusive playground.

“Receiving the Inclusion Award from the Autism Society of Greater Akron highlights the passion and hard work of our staff,” said Studeny. “This recognition fuels our commitment to making Wingfoot Lake a place where everyone can feel a true sense of belonging.”

Wingfoot Lake State Park offers visitors an ideal outdoor escape, with groves of tall trees, wide-open grassy areas, and a picturesque lake that create a relaxing backdrop for paddling, fishing, picnicking, or enjoying a round of disc golf. Originally owned by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., the park became part of the state system in 2009.