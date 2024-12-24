Tuesday, December 24th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, December 24th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Add some “wood specials” to your fly box this winter

With their orange bodies, the wood specials look like humdinger representations of colorful brook trout bedecked in their autumnal spawning colors. (Photos by Andy Duffy)

I’d dropped by the Michigan home of famed anglers David Van Burgel and Kathy Scott for a minute. Those names should probably ring a bell with a lot of Michigan anglers.
For those to whom they don’t, here’s the scoop: They’re a husband-wife duo who both gained fame in the fly-fishing world – Van Burgel as a builder of fine bamboo rods and Scott as an angling author. They spent much of their adult lives in Maine. In fact, it was in the Pine Tree State that the pair achieved their fame. They both have roots in central Michigan, though, and they maintain a home there in addition to their home in Maine.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?