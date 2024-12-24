Add some “wood specials” to your fly box this winter

I’d dropped by the Michigan home of famed anglers David Van Burgel and Kathy Scott for a minute. Those names should probably ring a bell with a lot of Michigan anglers.

For those to whom they don’t, here’s the scoop: They’re a husband-wife duo who both gained fame in the fly-fishing world – Van Burgel as a builder of fine bamboo rods and Scott as an angling author. They spent much of their adult lives in Maine. In fact, it was in the Pine Tree State that the pair achieved their fame. They both have roots in central Michigan, though, and they maintain a home there in addition to their home in Maine.

