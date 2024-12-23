Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

JAN. 11: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois Wabash Valley Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Stoney Ridge Event Center, 11823 E. 625th Avenue, Robinson. Call 618-553-8889.

JAN. 18: Whitetails Unlimited Sangamon Valley Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Wankels, 18239 Kelly Street, Petersburg. Call 217-725-4942.

JAN. 18: Bureau Creek Gobblers NWTF Banquet, Cider Mill Banquet Hall, 14180 1800 East Street, Princeton. Call 815-866-7470.

JAN. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Sauk Valley Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Rock Falls American Legion, 712 4th Avenue, Rock Falls. Call 815-564-7572.

FEB. 1: Whitetails Unlimited Heart of Illinois Chapter Banquet 4 p.m., Embassy Suites, 100 Conference Center Drive, East Peoria. Call 309-573-6307.

FEB. 22: Whitetails Unlimited River Bottom Stump Sitters Banquet, 4 p.m., St. Theresa of Avila Gym, 190 N. Ohio Street, Salem. Call 618-838-2253.

MEETINGS

Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Poplar Creek Bowling Alley, Hoffman Estates. Call Chris Popp, 630-337-4520.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday, 11 a.m., Dolton. Call 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. Call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. Call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. Call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. Call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. Visit www.fvaaonline.com.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. Call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. Call 309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more information, call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more information, call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkin son. For more information, call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Midwest Musky Club: January to June and August to December, first Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Village Sportsmans Club, 5201 W 115 St., Alsip. For more information, call 773-972-6634.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more information, call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more information, call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more information, call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Riverside Fishing Club: Second Thursday of the Month, Moose Lodge, Berwyn. For more information, call 630-235-2162.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Fuehnes in Damiansville and Mascoutah Sportsmans Club. Call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Visitor Center. For more information, call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of month, 7 p.m., Metamora. For more information, call 309-696-0208.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Illinois Outdoor News, ATTN: Calendar, P.O. Box 216, Sparta, Ill. 62286