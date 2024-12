Unlike a year ago, when the Minnesota and Wisconsin DNRs caught the most Asian carp in one attempt on the Mississippi River than ever before in state history, this season’s carp capture effort wasn’t as productive.

While the Asian carp field team had planned to go onto the Mississippi River near and south of Winona, Minn., throughout early and mid-December, early ice foiled those plans thanks to unsafe conditions.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here