Approached correctly, winter stream trout fishing in southeast Minnesota offers uniqueness, serenity

It was, in retrospect, an incandescently stupid mistake.
I obviously didn’t listen close enough to the weather terrorists on television the previous night. Surely our indispensable news-meteorologists would have warned me about the biting northwest wind that would cut through the southeastern Minnesota river valley the following day and freeze my face like it had been shot with Botox.
I could hear the wind whip the second I opened my truck door. The pretty scene – blue sky above, snow on the ground, gurgling trout stream ahead – belied the bone-chilling cold.