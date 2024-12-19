Hiker vanishes during trek to remote Adirondack peak

The search for an experienced hiker reported missing Nov. 30 continued for over a week in the Adirondacks following his disappearance. However, as conditions worsened, and after over 400 miles were covered in the search, New York State Forest Rangers transitioned the effort to a recovery mission.
Around 11 p.m. on Nov. 30, a Saturday, New York State Police were notified that Leo DuFour, age 22, of Vaudreuil, Quebec, had not returned home following a planned hike to Allen Mountain, near Newcomb in the Adirondack High Peaks region.