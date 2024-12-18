What hunters should know after CWD is discovered in wild western Minnesota deer for the first time

The Minnesota DNR announced late last week that chronic wasting disease had been confirmed in a wild whitetail buck harvested by a Wheaton-area firearms hunter during that season’s opening weekend.

It’s the first time the always-fatal disease has been confirmed in that part of the state. According to a Dec. 12 DNR news release, the buck was shot in Deer Permit Area 271. It’s the latest in findings in past years outside the state’s CWD core in southeastern Minnesota or CWD Zone 605 in the south-metro area.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here