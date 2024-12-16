Time to winterize your boat in Ohio

Columbus — As temperatures drop and the days grow shorter, the Ohio DNR (ODNR) reminds boat owners to prepare their vessels for winter. Proper winterization not only protects against the damaging effects of cold weather, it also ensures a hassle-free start to the next boating season.

“Winterizing your boat is crucial for maintaining its performance and longevity,” said Andy Foos, boating education coordinator with ODNR. “By taking a few key steps now, you can avoid costly repairs and enjoy peace of mind until spring.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM OHIO OUTDOOR NEWS:

Ohio Insider: Success of “the meat hunt” in Seneca County proves some hunters still chase small game

Ohio cracks down on illegal dumping with grants through ‘Shine a Light on Dumpers’ initiative

Week-long gun season good to Ohio deer hunters as harvest reaches highest total since 2011

Tips to prepare your boat for winter:

Begin by removing your boat from the water and placing it on blocks or stands to distribute its weight evenly. This prevents stress cracks or structural damage during storage.

After removal, give the hull a thorough wash to eliminate dirt, algae, or aquatic nuisance species, and inspect for any damage. Addressing minor issues, like cracks or scratches, before storage can save time and money. Applying a coat of wax provides added protection against temperature changes.

Engine care is essential. Flush the engine with fresh water to remove contaminants, then apply fogging oil to internal components to guard against rust and corrosion. Drain water from lines, live wells, bilge pumps, and other systems to prevent freezing damage. If you have an inboard engine, add non-toxic antifreeze to the block, manifolds, and water tanks after draining. For outboard engines, tilt the motor fully down to allow water to drain. Don’t forget to refill the gear case, change the oil and filter, and add fuel stabilizer to a nearly full tank to protect against condensation.

Sacrificial anodes, which are small metal plates or rods that protect against corrosion, should also be inspected and replaced if more than half dissolved. Additionally, remove all electronics, safety equipment, and fishing gear for storage in a clean, dry location. This not only prevents unnecessary wear but also gives you an opportunity to inspect items like life jackets, fire extinguishers, and flares for signs of damage or expiration dates.

Lastly, cover your boat with a breathable, mildew-resistant cover or opt for shrink wrap, which can be recycled at designated locations through the Ohio Clean Marinas program in the spring. Ensure the cover is tightly secured to keep out moisture and debris. Whenever possible, store your boat in a climate-controlled area to further reduce the risk of damage.

Every boat is different, so be sure to consult your owner’s manual for model-specific winterizing instructions. Whether you own a fishing boat, pontoon, or jet boat, following these steps can help ensure your vessel is ready to hit the water when spring arrives.

Winter is a great time to refresh your boating skills and knowledge by attending an Ohio Boater Education Course to be sure you are prepared and ready for spring.

For more boating tips and resources, visit ohiodnr.gov/boating.