Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Calendar

ARCHERY/SHOOTS

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville. For more info, call Glenn, 330-770-8027. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org. Archery Shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Clover Leaf Archery Club: 3D shoots 2nd and 5th Sundays year-round 7-11 a.m. at club in Quakertown. For info, call Randy Freed 267-253-1453.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: Every Tuesday Open Trap. For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

McDonald Sportsmen: 2 trap, 2 skeet fields every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m. For info, 412-417-5151.

Rainbow Bowmen: 3D shoots first Sunday of month January through August. Traditional shoot May 23-25. Raccoon (night) shoot Aug. 16. Bowhunter weekend Sept. 13-14. Indoor range winter target league, open shooting and family nights. Outdoor range target and 3D leagues. 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. For info, see Facebook page.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m. For more info, call 570-345-6254.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For more info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Chester Gun Club: Shoots 10-3 Sundays and 3-7 Tuesdays at the club. Call 610-696-4577.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., one Sunday a month. For info, www.shore-sportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

SHOWS

JAN. 18: Izaak Walton Cabin Fever Winter Gun Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Greencastle Sportsman Association grounds, 3260 Sportsmans Road. For info, call Craig Minnich 717-977-9240 or email rcminnich@hotmail.com

JAN. 25-26: Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Assoc. 68th annual gun show, 8-4 Saturday and 8-2 Sunday at Solanco Fairgrounds, 184 S. Lime St., Quarryville. For info, 717-368-4653.

MEETINGS

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more information, call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info, call 570-825-9744.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more information, call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

JAN. 18: Whitetails Unlimited Pennsylvania Pocono Deer Camp, 4 p.m. VFW Post 283, 757 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. For info, 570-287-7511.

JAN. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Cumberland County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. at Carlisle Fire & Rescue. For info, 717-443-7627.

FEB. 8: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Harrisburg Chapter annual banquet, 4 p.m. at Best Western Premier Harrisburg/Hershey. For info, 914-924-5522.

FEB. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Hyde-Clearfield Chapter Winter Nigh Out, 4 p.m. at Hyde Fire Company, 1618 Washington Ave., Clearfield. For info, call 814-592-6043.

FEB. 18: Ducks Unlimited Susquehanna Valley Winter Bash, noon, York Fairgrounds, Old Main Hall. For info, 717-575-2700.

FEB. 23: Whitetails Unlimited Lycoming County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 2 p.m. Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department. For info, 570-772-3024.

MARCH 1: Whitetails Unlimited Adams County Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Gettysburg Baptist Church, 95 Fairview Road. For info, 717-965-3572.

MARCH 8: Whitetails Unlimited Laureal Mountain Deer 4 p.m. Grapeville Event Center, Grapeville. For more, 814-243-7565.

MARCH 15: Whitetails Unlimited Potter County Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Coudersport Consistory, 112 2nd St. For info, 814-274-7931.

MARCH 22: Whitetails Unlimited Elk County Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Royal Inn, Route 219, Ridgway. For info, 814-771-6229.

HUNTS

Rolfe Beagle Club: Two weekend statewide coyote and fox hunts or traps Feb. 7-9 and Feb. 14-16. For info, wlhab9@gmail.com