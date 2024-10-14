Wisconsin’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISER

OCT. 19: Whitetails Unlimited Sparta/Melrose/Mindoro Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Log Cabin, N4697 Hwy. 162, Bangor, Carl Sommerstad, 608-790-7077.

OCT. 19: Whitetails Unlimited Big 4+ Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Keyes Peak Ski Lodge, 4960 State Hwy. 101, Florence, 54121, Greg Scott, 651-399-9710.

OCT. 19: Argyle Fire Department Sportsman banquet, 5:30 p.m., Argyle Fire Department firehouse, 101 N. Broad St., Argyle, John Leigh, 608-426-0731.

OCT. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Green Bay Deer Hunters Bash, 5:30 p.m., Stadium View Bar, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, Jay Newton, 920-960-9594.

OCT. 26: Whitetails Unlimited Phelps Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Whitetail Inn, 9038 Hwy. 70, St. Germain, Candy Loppnow, 715-617-3496.

NOV. 2: Whitetails Unlimited Flambeau Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Northwoods Supper Club, N14066 Flambeau Ave., Fifield, Dianna Schultz, 715-762-4413.

NOV. 2: Wisconsin Wildlife Federation/ Manitowoc Gun Club banquet, 5 p.m., City Limits Banquet Hall, Manitowoc, Brian, 920-973-6938.

NOV. 4: Ducks Unlimited South Suburban Chapter banquet, The Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow, Waterford, Scott Gunderson, 414-581-3157.

NOV. 9: Pheasants Forever Sugar River Valley Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Argyle Rod & Gun Club, W9408 State Hwy. 81, Argyle, Russ Roling, 319-551-1039.

NOV. 16: Vermont Lutheran Church Hunter’s Potluck, 70th year, 5:30 p.m., 9886 Vermont Church Road, Black Earth, William Meddings, 608-630-1066.

DEC. 5: Wisconsin Waterfowl Association ninth annual Christmas Bash, Rustic Manor 3115 Hwy. 83 Hartland, Tom Seibert, 800-524-8460.

DEC. 7: Whitetails Unlimited La Crosse Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, 54601, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

DEC. 14: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin South Life Member banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston, 53948, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

JAN. 16, 2025: Whitetails Unlimited Sturgeon Bay Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Door County Gala, 1023 Egg Harbor Road, Sturgeon Bay, 920-743-6777.

JAN. 21, 2025: Whitetails Unlimited Black Creek/Seymour Chapter banquet, 5:15 p.m., Romy’s Nitingale, N3622 County Road A, Black Creek, Randy Swille, 920-373-8081.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715 386 1217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Delton Sportsmen’s Club: 9602 Barry Lane, Wisconsin Dells. Call Charles Hudzinski, 608 393 5300.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920 323 4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike, 715 308 5437, or Steve, 715 505 8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920 585 0890, or wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715 573 9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715 347 6211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920 284 6976.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club .22 rimfire rifle shoots: Fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30 a.m., three-position match shot with . 22 LR rifles. Entry fee $8, all ages welcome, W7832 Winnegamie Drive, town of Greenville, Appleton, Mike Nigl, 920 527 8595.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608 669 0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262 989 5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715 424 1011.

SPECIAL EVENTS

45th Annual Indian Artifact Show, Oct. 27: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monticello Public School. 344 South Main St., Monticello. Experts on hand to identify your artifacts. Steve Gobeli, 608-329-4781.

Antigue, Collectible Fishing Tackle Show, Jan. 18, 2025: The National Fishing Lure Collectors Club is hosting a show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel, 375 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield. Chris Slusar, 262-960-2230.

Isaak Walton League, A.D. Sutherland Chapter, Deer Sight-in Days: Nov. 9, 10, 16, 17, 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m., IWLA Club, N6491 County Hwy. K, Fond du Lac. Features 25, 85, and 100-yard targets for pistol, shotgun, rifle and black powder, $10 per gun. Chuck Schob, 920-933-3203.

Manitowoc Rifle & Pistol Club Deer Hunter’s Sight-in: Sight-in your rifle from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9, 10, 16, 17. Range is at 7227 San dy Hill Lane, Two Rivers. For more info, call Randy Ammerman, 920-793-2464, or go to manitowocrifleandpistolclub.com.

UW-Eau Claire’s Jigs-Up Tournament: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8, 2025, The View on Lake Wissota, 17779 County Hwy. X, Chippewa Falls. Sponsored by UWEC Recreation, Blugold Athletics, Lake Wissota Lions, Scheels, Eau Claire Ford. More than $80,000 in cash and prizes including a 2-year lease on a Ford F-150 to be drawn from all registered fish tickets. Prizes awarded by weight to the top 20 fish and every 10th place thereafter to 480th place, then 481-500. Tickets are $25 with no limit on number of tickets that can be purchased. Contact Sheryl Poirier, 715-836- 3377, or email at poiriersj@uwec.edu or go to Jigsup.org

Wisconsin Sportsman’s Association Deer Rifle Sight-in: Sight-in your rifle from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10. Covered shooting stations and heated range house, 16010 Durand Ave., Union Grove. For more info., call Paige Ebert, 262-497-6635 or go to wisconsinsportsmanassociation.com



Wood County Rifle and Pistol Club: Sightin your gun from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 9, Nov. 16 or Nov. 17, open to the public, targets and shooting benches provided. Club is located at 3350 Range Road, Port Edwards. For more info, email wcrpcsecretary@outlook.com

MEETINGS

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. Call Korey Wagner, 402 6572775.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715 223 4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608 415 0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608 313 0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920 632 4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey, 920 344 5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. Call Lyle Peshkar, 920 452 9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414 771 0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920 680 0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info, go to www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. Call Dave, 262 620 8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920 921 4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920 684 9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262 679 9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. Call Roger, 920 323 4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414 213 8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of the month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call 414 350 1011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920 5171039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. Call Jeff Rautio, 715 340 5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. Call Ralph Vannulde, 920 570 3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. Call 608 421 2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. Call Chris Gasser, 920 994 9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. Call Tom Rysticken, 920 793 2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt, 920 766 0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. Call Jay Zahn, 920 866 9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. Call Gary Kurtz, 414 899 7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920 688 3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Richard Feustel, 920 948 2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. Call Bob LeRoy, 414 688 4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. Call Sarah, 262 968 3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month September through May at 7 p.m. at Bowl A Vard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison. Call Gerald King, 608 513 8573.