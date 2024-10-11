Ten-year-old shoots first Wisconsin deer with an airgun. Plan now to attend the International Black Bear Show, July 25-27, 2025 in Barnum, Minn. Make sure all your recreational vehicle batteries are in good shape for fall and winter. Jeff Kelm reports his son, Robert, had a successful youth deer hunt. Dan reports on his trip to Bayfield and Ashland counties.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1941
