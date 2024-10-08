The USA Clay Target League has seen rapid growth in the last 20 years, allowing youth a path into the shooting sports in states all over the country. The league recently announced that its founder, Jim Sable, passed away. Here are more details about a man described as a “visionary.”
WI Daily Update: Remembering USA Clay Target League founder Jim Sable
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Lake Superior anglers asked to report fin-clipped splake to Michigan DNR
Fishing Lake Superior this fall? Report marked splake to the Michigan DNR.
Splake fishing in the fall on Lake
Michigan State University study links contaminants to fish behavior
Striking the balance between protecting a fishery and maximizing its recreational use across vastly different aquatic environments is challenging for
Pennsylvania’s Allegheny Reservoir watershed helped by fish project
The U.S. Forest Service announced a collaborative project to improve aquatic habitat in the Allegheny watershed in Pennsylvania.
In