Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

IMPORTANT DATES

OCT. 10: Pheasant hunting season opens in Zone 1.

OCT. 10: Sharp-tailed grouse hunting season opens in a limited area of Zone 3.

OCT. 12: Duck season opens in the South Zone.

OCT. 15: Goose season opens at the Muskegon County Wastewater Goose Management Unit.

OCT. 15: Fox hunting season opens.

OCT 15: Fox and coyote trapping season opens.

OCT. 15: Raccoon trapping season opens in Zones 1 & 2

OCT. 17-20: Independence Hunt.

OCT. 20: Pheasant season opens in Zones 2&3.

OCT. 20: Quail season opens.

OCT. 26: Bear hunting season ends.

OCT. 29: Woodcock hunting season ends.

OCT. 31: Pheasant season ends in Zone 1.

OCT. 31: Sharp-tailed grouse season ends.

NOV. 1: Raccoon trapping season opens in Zone 3.



NOV.1: Muskrat and mink trapping seasons open in Zone 2.

NOV. 10: Muskrat and mink trapping seasons open in Zone 3.

NOV. 14: Fall turkey hunting season ends.

NOV. 14: Early ruffed grouse season ends.

NOV. 14: Quail season ends.

NOV. 14: Pheasant hunting season ends in Zones 2 and 3.

NOV. 15: Firearms deer season opens statewide.

NOV. 30: Firearms deer season ends statewide.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

SHOOTING SPORTS

ATV Wilderness Adventure begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 in L’Anse. Call Mary Mervar at (906) 353-8808.

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress, 49800 Dequindre Road, Shelby Twp., MI. Shooting sports and archery every Saturday and Sunday, May through September. Call Tom Morang (586) 876-4370 for more info.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk, Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Shotgun, rifle,, and pistol shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m.-dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for dates and times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar 9850 51st Ave N Suite 130 Plymouth, MN 55442 fax: 763-546-5913

SHOWS/CLINICS

JAN. 9-12: The Ultimate Fishing Show will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Visit showspan.com for more info.

JAN. 16-19: Grand Rapids Camper Travel and RV Show will be held at DeVos Place. Visit showspan.com for more info.

FEB. 1-8: Progressive Detroit Boat Show will be held at Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd. Detroit, MI 48226. Call Skylar Szymanski at (734) 261-0123 for details.

FEB. 12-16: Grand Rapids Boat Show will be held at DeVos Place. Visit showspan.com for more info.

FEB. 20-23: Outdoorama will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Visit showspan.com for more info.

MARCH 13-15: 33rd Annual Progressive Novi Boat Show will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Call (800) 932.2628 or visit www.noviboatshow.com for more info.

MARCH 13-16: Ultimate Sport Show Grand Rapids will be held at DeVos Place. Visit showspan.com for more info.

CONSERVATION CLUBS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsman’s Club: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 8731 Riverside Drive, Saranac, MI 48881. Call (616) 642-9800 or visit Quakezik.com for more information.

BANQUETS

OCT. 12: Whitetails Unlimited Ruby Creek Buck Fever begins at 4:30 p.m. at Ruby Creek Conservation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch, MI 49402. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

OCT. 19: Whitetails Unlimited Decatur Area Buck Fever begins at 4:30 p.m. at Decatur VFW, 560 N. Phelps Street, Decatur, MI 49045. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

OCT. 19: Whitetails Unlimited Huron County Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at the Ubly Fox Club, 2351 Ubly Road,Bad Axe, MI 48413. Call Greg Talaski at (989) 550-4620 for more info.

OCT. 23: Whitetails Unlimited Clio Area Chapter Banquet begins at5:30 p.m. at Five:1 Athletics, 4270 West Vienna Road, Clio, MI 48420. Call Fred Webber at (989) 619-3481 for more info.

OCT. 26: Whitetails Unlimited Kaleva Area Chapter Buck Fever begins at 4:30 p.m. at Kaleva Tavern, 9289 Walta, Kaleva, MI 49645. Contact Bryson Waller at (231) 527-5980 for more info.

NOV. 6: Whitetails Unlimited Auburn/Bullock Creek Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Forest Edge banquet Center, 4618 S. Eleven Mile Road, Auburn, MI 48611, Call Jason Maraskine at (989) 486-1961 for more info.

NOV. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Gladwin County Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Gladwin K of C Hall, 751 South M-18, Gladwin, MI 48624. Call Jason Maraskine at (989) 486-1961 for more info.

NOV. 9: Whitetails Unlimited Chippewa Snow Chasers Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at American Legion 393, 5th Street, Hulbert, MI 49748. Call Meike Brelsford at (906) 437-5369 for more info.

DNR EVENTS

OCT. 12: DNR will hold two Beyond Becoming an Outdoors-Woman events in Eaton County. Introduction to Archery will be held 9 a.m. to noon and Wild Game Butchering will be held 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact DNRBOW@Michigan.gov for more info.