This fall’s first frost can’t get here soon enough for deer hunters in southwest Lower Michigan.

That’s where a nasty outbreak of dreaded epizootic hemorrhagic disease has been confirmed and has been killing healthy whitetails since early September.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said hunter Kyle Ender of Van Buren County. “I hunt in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties and at just about every waterway you can smell death.”

