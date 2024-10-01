Ten-pound bass sets the bar at Cedar Lake in Jackson County, Ill.

Ever since a 10-pound largemouth bass was caught by a tournament angler in 2022, the looks on faces of anglers who show up at Cedar Lake all seem to say the same thing.

There’s a 10-pounder out there, waiting to be caught – and if not me, then who?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here