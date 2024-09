I have a friend and fellow photographer who posts incredible pictures of what I consider “exotic birds” on social media. A master photographer, he lives in Tampa Bay, Florida, and I can’t begin to tell you how envious I am of him due to the wide range of birds at his fingertips.

While I am capturing photos of blue jays, cardinals and robins in my backyard, my friend is posting pictures of flamingos, spoonbills and swallow-tail kites. It didn’t seem like a fair comparison, or so I thought.

