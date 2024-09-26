Black bear conflicts increase across New York this year

Mary Beth O’Hearn has lived in her home in the southern Washington County hamlet of Eagle Bridge, N.Y., for nearly 30 years, and she never had encounters with black bears until the last two summers.

“I’ve probably had them get into my garbage 10 times. I never had issues with bears before the last two years. We have had to put our trash bins in a shed,” O’Hearn said.

On July 11, less than a mile from her home, a bear broke into a home to raid a kitchen, resulting in it being put down by the NY State Department of Environmental Conversation.

