Minnesota’s Pro Fishing Tip of the Week: Jigging up fish during late-season warmth

The heat wave continued recently in the northland, and with the warm weather we weren’t seeing the walleyes schooling up yet. That said, we are still able to catch some fish along the weeds and over the rocks.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here