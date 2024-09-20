Man leaves shocking gift that funds co-op trout nursery in Pennsylvania

Scott Adams was working at his Berks County sign shop when he got a flabbergasting phone call.

For the past 20 years, Adams has managed a cooperative trout nursery for the Mill Creek Rod and Gun Club in Lebanon County, Pa., which partners with the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission to raise and stock 8,000 fish a year in Mill Creek.

“An attorney on the other end of the line asked if I’d known someone named Robert B. Bellman,” recalls Adams, 62. “I said I did and she proceeded to tell me that he’d left our club a very substantial gift.”

