Man leaves shocking gift that funds co-op trout nursery in Pennsylvania

Scott Adams was working at his Berks County sign shop when he got a flabbergasting phone call.
For the past 20 years, Adams has managed a cooperative trout nursery for the Mill Creek Rod and Gun Club in Lebanon County, Pa., which partners with the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission to raise and stock 8,000 fish a year in Mill Creek.
“An attorney on the other end of the line asked if I’d known someone named Robert B. Bellman,” recalls Adams, 62. “I said I did and she proceeded to tell me that he’d left our club a very substantial gift.”