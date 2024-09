Dan Blackmore, of Orford, N.H., caught a 31-pound, 5-ounce Chinook salmon on the first day of the Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout, Salmon and Walleye Derby held Aug. 16 to Sept. 2 and led the contest for all 18 days to win a check for $25,000 plus a daily prize of $500.

Blackmore was fishing with his friends Matt Guay, of Enfield, N.H., and Pat Burt, of Danbury, N.H., and they were trolling out of the Little Salmon River in Oswego County, N.Y.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here