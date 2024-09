Twenty-nine years ago, back in 1995, Max Johnson and I took our wives on a trip to the Bahamas, during which he and I fished for bonefish with fly rods.

It was our first shot at using a fly rod for this wary species. Bonefish are often spotted in a foot of water and are very skittish. Bonefish also are known to be one of fastest swimmers in the ocean. Getting close enough to throw a fly at them can be really difficult.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here