Muskies are a challenge – arguably the hardest fish to catch in freshwater. You can spend hours or even days with nothing to show for your effort and then, suddenly it happens. The challenges of catching them are both physical and mental. And that’s what makes catching one so rewarding.

The month of September is a time of transition from summer to fall, and it can be an outstanding time to score big.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here