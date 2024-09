I keep three North Dakota OUTDOORS calendars on the wall in my office. When I glance up and see a dark shaded day I know it’s pretty significant.

A season opener or application deadline is reason for a second look. While glancing at September, I recalled how years ago there would be a three day stretch mid-week indicating the open and close of the sage grouse season.

I think back to 30 years ago when the hunting fellas and I would suggest, “We should head west sage grouse hunting.”

