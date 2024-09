One camper was ticketed and another was reportedly treated for burns after a campfire on Goose Island on Lower Saranac Lake in New York got out of control.

A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Ranger report said that on Aug. 27 at 8:19 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call about the out-of-control campfire on the island, which is part of a popular boat-accessible campground in the northern Adirondacks.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here