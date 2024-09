I don’t know the secret to creating a hunter, trapper or angler, but a key to failing those goals is a mother who won’t drive her kids to the woods or waters, and cook whatever they bring home.

Fortunately, my mom praised every stringer of perch, bluegills, crappies or bullheads I brought home from Madison’s Lake Mendota during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Mom was more hesitant about squirrels and venison I hauled home, but none of it suffered freezer burns.

