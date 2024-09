The oldest conservation organization in New York has been under the same leadership for more than a decade, but that is changing.

Chuck Parker, who has guided the New York State Conservation Council as president since 2013, is passing the torch to First Vice President Dr. Keith Tidball. The change was made at the council’s recent Fall Convention held in Rome.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here