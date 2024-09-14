Search
Saturday, September 14th, 2024
Free fishing lure library appears in Wisconsin’s Hayward area

Ethan Constantine, 17, of Naperville, Ill., and summer resident of Whitefish Lake in Hayward, Wis., developed the idea of free loaner lure libraries for his Eagle Scout project with the help of Max Wolter, DNR Sawyer County fish biologist in Hayward. Constantine has put out three libraries so far. (Contributed photo)

When Wisconsin high school senior Ethan Constantine approached Max Wolter, the DNR’s Sawyer County’s fish biologist, about ideas for an Eagle Scout project, the two put their heads together and came up with a unique idea.
“We developed an idea for ‘Lure Libraries,’” Wolter said. “The concept is like the now-popular ‘Little Free Libraries’ that are in many small towns. I’d seen them for fly fishing, but not for traditional tackle. Ethan came up with the design and built three of them as part of his Eagle Scout project.”

