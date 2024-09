To maintain the quality of the resource and allow the agency to better understand the impact of bass tournaments in the state, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced new regulations for implementing a black bass (largemouth and smallmouth) tournament permit and reporting system.

The free permits are only required for fishing tournaments where black bass are the targeted species, and the tournament has 10 or more participants.

