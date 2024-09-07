Search
Saturday, September 7th, 2024
Steve Sarley: A regular angler’s thoughts on forward-facing sonar

Steve Sarley sees both the positive and negatives of the technological advances in fishing, but notes the increased “tension” among anglers on the topic. (Photo courtesy of Robert Kelly)

Fishing is truly an ancient art. The Lord’s Disciples were fishermen, weren’t they? Fishing was always a reasonable way to put food on the family dinner table.
It didn’t take much to catch fish. Heck, the legendary Lauri Rapala caught incredible amounts of fish using his namesake lures tied to his fingers. That’s right, he jigged his lures without the use of a rod or reel. Fishing became more and more sophisticated as the generations passed and we are lucky to be reaping the benefits of creative minds who have given us some incredible innovations to use in our sport.

