Multiple hunting tactics are key to bear hunting in the Great Lakes region

When it comes to hunting bears successfully in the Great Lakes states, it would make sense for bear hunters to play the bulk of their chips in their home state – if it has a season – and then get ready to travel, even if that means hunting the late season in another state.

Alas, bear hunters who live in Illinois and Ohio have no option other than travel, since neither state offers a season. The good news? They don’t have to travel too far, since Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania do have bear seasons and also offer tags to nonresidents, mostly through a draw system that can require preference points to earn a tag. Since that process varies by state, hunters will have to do some homework first.

