Jeremiah Haas: Best all-around fishing of the year is coming soon

Summer heat is nearly over and with that, some of the best fishing of the year is about to begin. Nearly every species of fish is susceptible to the strong urges to aggressively feed as water temperatures begin to fall.

For fishermen, this is a great time to hit the river and enjoy some of the best fishing you can experience. Bass, walleye, panfish, and catfish all will be putting on that feedbag up until winter, when species like sauger and sturgeon become easier to catch. So, if you have limited time, scheduling some fishing time now.

