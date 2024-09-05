Tim Lesmeister recently used a camera to see how lake trout on Lake Superior were reacting to the spoons he was using. Here’s what he saw.
MN Daily Update: How do lake trout on Lake Superior react to different spoons?
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Squirrels are perfect for starting out young hunters
September used to have that sweet and sour feeling. Sweet because squirrel season opened Sept. 1. Sour because my leisurely,
Outdoor Insights: Every Minnesota hunter should have this easy-to-use tool on their phone
The DNR Enforcement Division a couple years ago created a handy smartphone app that I’m ashamed to admit I just
Steve Piatt: Get the most out of your squirrel and bear meat
Our freezers are already pretty well stocked as we head into another hunting season. There’s leftover venison, including some backstraps