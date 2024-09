Along the north shore of Long Island’s Suffolk County from the town of Huntington to Orient Point there is no lack of outdoor opportunities, including fishing, hunting, hiking, and boating. This includes the historic, and normally bucolic Nissequogue River watershed.

Beginning on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 18, and continuing into Monday morning the Nissequogue, its surrounding communities, and the neighboring Town of Brookhaven experienced one of the most devastating storms in over 300 years.

