The rod set on my deepest downrigger popped straight and then a second or two later, the rod doubled over again as the fish felt the pull of the line arching through the water and the strain of the lure pinned in its mouth. Then the fish went crazy.

First, it headed for the top of the lake. “Perhaps it’s a steelhead,” I thought as my fishing partner grabbed the rod.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here